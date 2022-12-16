Take a seat: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy owns Cedar Rapids Prairie in huge victory 77-39

It would have taken a herculean effort for Cedar Rapids Prairie to claim this one, and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't allow that in a 77-39 decision in Iowa boys basketball on December 16.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 30-12 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 59-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-8 points differential.

