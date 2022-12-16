Take a seat: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy owns Cedar Rapids Prairie in huge victory 77-39

It would have taken a herculean effort for Cedar Rapids Prairie to claim this one, and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't allow that in a 77-39 decision in Iowa boys basketball on December 16.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 30-12 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 59-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-8 points differential.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 62-46 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Burlington on December 10 at Burlington Community High School. Click here for a recap
