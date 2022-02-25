Take a breath; Solon deserves it after overtime win over Washington 48-44

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Solon could edge Washington 48-44 at Washington High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Washington authored a promising start, taking advantage of Solon 25-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Washington moved a close margin over Solon as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 21-12 points differential.
In recent action on February 17, Washington faced off against Solon and Washington took on Solon on February 17 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.