Take a breath; Solon deserves it after overtime win over Washington 48-44

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Solon could edge Washington 48-44 at Washington High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Washington authored a promising start, taking advantage of Solon 25-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington moved a close margin over Solon as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 21-12 points differential.

In recent action on February 17, Washington faced off against Solon and Washington took on Solon on February 17 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap

