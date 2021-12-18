Switching from zone to man an easy adjustment for Lake Mills' defense

When Lake Mills came out in its half-court defense last year, it primarily used a 2-3 zone. Only six times did an opponent reach 50 points and Montezuma was the lone team to break 60 points.

Now, the Bulldogs have transitioned to a in-your-face man-to-man defense.

"It is really working well," senior Wyatt Helming said.

You can say that again.

Class 1A No. 10 Lake Mills have swarmed opponents and held them to an average of 32.9 points per night in its 7-0 start to the season, which is following a similar path to what it accomplished last winter.

With one game left until the Christmas/New Year's break, the Bulldogs 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Top of Iowa West. They have won six games by double figures.

The difference?

They have yet to allow a team to get to 50 points so far, compared to one game in which they squandered the halfway point to triple digits.

"We really didn't know what defense we were going to play until Christmas break last year," senior guard Bennett Berger said. "When you hold a high-scoring team to (30 points), that's a really good defensive performance.

"Defensively, we're still trying to get to that level we were at last year."

Kyle Menke won't go as far to say that this year's version of Lake Mills is an exact replica of last year's group.

"There's a lot of new pieces and we've talked about it since the summer we were going to have to make some adjustments based on the personnel," Menke, the Bulldogs head coach said. "I'm not willing to say we're better at this point, but we're getting there.

"It was a good measuring stick for us at that end of the court."

A switch from zone to man has been the primary differentiator. Berger and AJ Ramaker are lengthy guards that gave Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fits in Friday's conference game.

In the 67-30 win, Berger and Ramaker limited the Cardinals best player Drew Britson to just eight points. It was the first time Britson was held to under double figures.

"I'm sure it gave him some fits," Berger said. "It starts at practice. If you don't give it your all in practice, you're going to get torched."

"I thought we were as good as we've been all season," Menke added. "Start to finish, 32 minutes of really good defense. Extremely proud."

And if GHV got into the paint, when it saw a sliver of an opening, Lake Mills closed it immediately.

Helming is 6-foot-7 and Kadin Abele is 6-5. And if those two get into foul trouble or need a breather, Menke can bring in a pair of 6-4 forwards in Seth Hermanson and Lance Helming off the bench.

Oh, and junior slashing forward Denton Kingland also stands at 6-4.

"It feels great to know we have bunch of long guys who can put a hand up and bother shots," Wyatt Helming said. "We still use (the 2-3) if we need. Just find the situations that works."

Size has been a strength of the Bulldogs last few seasons. Yet Wyatt Helming and Berger believe the length this team has is the separator from the last two teams they have been on.

"I got to go against everyday in practice and it is not that much fun," Berger said. "Our length is definitely our advantage playing in 1A and this conference."

"We're probably a little bit lengthier," Wyatt Helming added.

Lake Mills is vying for not only another conference championship, but a return trip to the state tournament. Defense has been the calling card under Menke that he seemingly pairs with an explosive offense that has balance.

Through seven games, he has had zero complaints.

"Offensive balance and defensive intensity is a heckuva of a combination," Menke said. "I'm excited about this group. They want to continue the success. It is fun to see kids that have waited for their opportunity go out and have success."

