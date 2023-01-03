 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweating it out: Waterloo West edges Marion Linn-Mar 60-55

Waterloo West edged Marion Linn-Mar 60-55 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 20, Marion Linn-Mar squared off with Dubuque Senior in a basketball game. For results, click here.

