Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Packwood Pekin chalked up in tripping Kalona Hillcrest Academy 52-49 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Packwood Pekin played in a 50-39 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Kalona Hillcrest Academy took on Keota on January 14 at Keota High School. For results, click here.
