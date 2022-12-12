 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweating it out: Nashua-Plainfield edges Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 66-61

Nashua-Plainfield showed its poise to outlast a game Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squad for a 66-61 victory on December 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 47-44 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with Osage in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

