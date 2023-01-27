Sweating it out: Forest City edges Britt West Hancock 59-51

Forest City topped Britt West Hancock 59-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Forest City and Britt West Hancock played in a 75-68 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.