Story City Roland-Story tops Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69-55

Story City Roland-Story grabbed a 69-55 victory at the expense of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Story City Roland-Story's offense jumped to a 30-27 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at halftime.
