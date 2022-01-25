Storm warning: West Branch unleashes full fury on Tipton 60-39

West Branch dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-39 victory over Tipton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.