 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Packwood Pekin unleashes full fury on Riverside Highland 63-17

  • 0

Packwood Pekin earned its community's accolades after a 63-17 win over Riverside Highland at Riverside Highland High on January 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Packwood Pekin and Riverside Highland faced off on February 3, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News