Storm warning: Osage rains down on Rockford 72-48

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-48 win over Rockford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Rockford took on Northwood-Kensett on January 27 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
