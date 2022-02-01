 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Osage rains down on Rockford 72-48

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-48 win over Rockford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Rockford took on Northwood-Kensett on January 27 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

