Storm warning: Marion Linn-Mar unleashes full fury on Iowa City 71-16

Marion Linn-Mar dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 71-16 victory over Iowa City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on February 5 at Waukee Northwest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
