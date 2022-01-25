Storm warning: Lisbon rains down on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 80-42

Lisbon's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 80-42 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Lisbon faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 20 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For more, click here.
