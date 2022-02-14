 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Forest City rains down on Manly Central Springs 68-46

  • 0

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manly Central Springs 68-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Manly Central Springs faced off against Osage and Forest City took on Belmond-Klemme on February 8 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.

The Indians darted in front of the Panthers 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians' shooting darted to a 33-27 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Forest City enjoyed a small margin over Manly Central Springs with a 47-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News