Storm warning: Forest City rains down on Manly Central Springs 68-46

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manly Central Springs 68-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Indians darted in front of the Panthers 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians' shooting darted to a 33-27 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Forest City enjoyed a small margin over Manly Central Springs with a 47-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.