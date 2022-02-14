Storm warning: Forest City rains down on Manly Central Springs 68-46

Forest City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manly Central Springs 68-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Manly Central Springs faced off against Osage and Forest City took on Belmond-Klemme on February 8 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.
The Indians darted in front of the Panthers 14-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians' shooting darted to a 33-27 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Forest City enjoyed a small margin over Manly Central Springs with a 47-36 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
