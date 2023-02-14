Clear Lake raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-44 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Clear Lake steamrolled in front of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a towering 40-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Hampton-Dumont-CAL climbed back to within 56-31.

The Lions' advantage was wide enough to weather the Bulldogs' 13-12 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with February 21, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season.

