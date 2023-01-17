Storm warning: Central City unleashes full fury on Springville 92-64

Central City swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Springville 92-64 in Iowa boys basketball on January 17.
The last time Springville and Central City played in a 74-41 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Central City faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Springville took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 13 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
