Storm warning: Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Iowa City 88-48

Cedar Rapids Xavier lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Iowa City for an 88-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 13

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City played in a 61-46 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Iowa City West in a basketball game. For results, click here.

