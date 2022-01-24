Stopped cold: West Branch thwarts Solon's quest 43-32

West Branch put together a victorious gameplan to stop Solon 43-32 in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Solon faced off against Marion and West Branch took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 17 at West Branch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.