Stopped cold: Iowa City West thwarts Dubuque Wahlert's quest 77-64

Iowa City West collected a 77-64 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-46 lead over the Golden Eagles.
In recent action on December 3, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Davenport Assumption and Iowa City West took on Burlington on December 7 at Burlington Community High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.