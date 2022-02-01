Stopped cold: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thwarts Waterloo West's quest 55-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tipped and eventually toppled Waterloo West 55-44 at Waterloo West High on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Cougars opened with a 14-10 advantage over the Wahawks through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense darted to a 30-26 lead over Waterloo West at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped over Waterloo West when the fourth quarter began 42-31.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 55-44 fourth-quarter tie.
