Stopped cold: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thwarts Cedar Rapids Prairie's quest 62-46

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dumped Cedar Rapids Prairie 62-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 6, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Johnston and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Ames on December 4 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.