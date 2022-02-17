Springville pockets solid victory over Lisbon 62-60

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springville's locker room after Thursday's 62-60 win against Lisbon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Springville's offense moved to a 61-60 lead over Lisbon at the half.

There was no room for doubt as the Orioles added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.