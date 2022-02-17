 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville pockets solid victory over Lisbon 62-60

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springville's locker room after Thursday's 62-60 win against Lisbon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

In recent action on February 8, Springville faced off against Central City and Lisbon took on Wyoming Midland on February 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap

The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Springville's offense moved to a 61-60 lead over Lisbon at the half.

There was no room for doubt as the Orioles added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

