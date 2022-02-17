Springville pockets solid victory over Lisbon 62-60

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springville's locker room after Thursday's 62-60 win against Lisbon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Springville's offense moved to a 61-60 lead over Lisbon at the half.
There was no room for doubt as the Orioles added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.
