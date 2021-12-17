Springville pockets narrow victory over Alburnett 52-46

Springville upended Alburnett for a narrow 52-46 victory on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Alburnett faced off against Lisbon and Springville took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 11 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
