Springville doesn't mess around with Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-40

Springville fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 60-40 win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Recently on January 28 , Springville squared up on Arlington Starmont in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Orioles' offense darted to a 25-24 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
