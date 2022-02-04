 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville doesn't mess around with Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-40

Springville fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 60-40 win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles' offense darted to a 25-24 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

