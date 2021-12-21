Springville dismantles Winthrop East Buchanan in convincing manner 76-48

Springville controlled the action to earn a strong 76-48 win against Winthrop East Buchanan in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Springville faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Calamus-Wheatland on December 11 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
