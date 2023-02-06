Springville left no doubt on Monday, controlling Marengo Iowa Valley from start to finish for a 69-37 victory at Springville High on February 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 30, Springville faced off against Alburnett. For a full recap, click here.

