Springville darts by Central City in easy victory 74-41

Springville handled Central City 74-41 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Recently on January 7 , Springville squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Springville's offense darted to a 43-30 lead over Central City at the intermission.

The Orioles enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Wildcats with a 65-40 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

