 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48 on Saturday in Iowa boys basketball action on December 11.

Recently on December 4 , Springville squared up on Central Elkader in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Springville's shooting moved to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

Springville's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage boys keeping heads held high

Osage boys keeping heads held high

The Osage boys basketball team left the court at Hampton-Dumont CAL on Thursday night feeling the sting of disappointment. They came so close …

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News