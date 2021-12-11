Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48 on Saturday in Iowa boys basketball action on December 11.
The Irish authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Orioles 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Springville's shooting moved to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.
Springville's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
