Springville barely beats Arlington Starmont 49-44

Springville poked just enough holes in Arlington Starmont's defense to garner a taut, 49-44 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Springville and Arlington Starmont played in a 72-15 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Springville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.