 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Wilton pounds West Liberty 90-50

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Wilton put away West Liberty 90-50 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Liberty took on Keosauqua Van Buren on January 3 at West Liberty High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News