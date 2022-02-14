 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Springville pounds Stanwood North Cedar 92-57

Springville rolled past Stanwood North Cedar for a comfortable 92-57 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.

The Orioles darted in front of the Knights 25-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Orioles opened a mammoth 52-31 gap over the Knights at halftime.

The third quarter gave Springville a 74-42 lead over Stanwood North Cedar.

In recent action on February 8, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Bellevue and Springville took on Central City on February 8 at Central City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

