Some kind of impressive: Springville pounds Stanwood North Cedar 92-57

Springville rolled past Stanwood North Cedar for a comfortable 92-57 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.
The Orioles darted in front of the Knights 25-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Orioles opened a mammoth 52-31 gap over the Knights at halftime.
The third quarter gave Springville a 74-42 lead over Stanwood North Cedar.
