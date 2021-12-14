Some kind of impressive: Osage pounds Greene North Butler 66-34

Osage's river of points eventually washed away Greene North Butler in a 66-34 offensive cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
The first quarter gave Osage a 9-2 lead over Greene North Butler.
The Green Devils' offense struck to a 39-16 lead over the Bearcats at the half.
