 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pounds South Tama County 69-44

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's 69-44 throttling of South Tama County on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened with a 22-11 advantage over South Tama County through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 40-19 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon struck to a 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 20-18 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 6, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News