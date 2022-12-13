Some kind of impressive: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pounds South Tama County 69-44

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's 69-44 throttling of South Tama County on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened with a 22-11 advantage over South Tama County through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 40-19 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon struck to a 49-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 20-18 in the last stanza.

