Some kind of impressive: Marion Linn-Mar pounds Eldridge North Scott 64-42

Marion Linn-Mar showered the scoreboard with points to drown Eldridge North Scott 64-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense struck to a 34-16 lead over Eldridge North Scott at halftime.
The Lions' reign showed as they carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on February 15 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
