Some kind of impressive: Lake Mills pounds Algona Bishop Garrigan 75-32

Lake Mills' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Algona Bishop Garrigan during a 75-32 blowout in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Lake Mills faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Belmond-Klemme on January 11 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
