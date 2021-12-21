Some kind of impressive: Iowa City West pounds Marion Linn-Mar 77-57

Iowa City West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 77-57 win over Marion Linn-Mar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.

The Trojans opened with an 18-14 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 41-27 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Iowa City West's edge showed as it carried a 60-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

