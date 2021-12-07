Some kind of impressive: Camanche pounds Stanwood North Cedar 71-43

Camanche offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Stanwood North Cedar with an all-around effort during this 71-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
