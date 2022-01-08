 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon survives overtime to fend off Fairfield 50-44

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Solon could edge Fairfield 50-44 at Fairfield High on January 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Fairfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Solon as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 18-15 at half over the Spartans.

The Trojans moved ahead by earning a 38-29 advantage over the Spartans at the end of the third quarter.

Solon hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 21-6 advantage in the frame.

