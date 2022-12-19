Solon survives close clash with Wellman Mid-Prairie 48-43

Solon topped Wellman Mid-Prairie 48-43 in a tough tilt on December 19 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Wilton and Solon took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on December 13 at Solon High School. For more, click here.
