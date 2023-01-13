 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon soars over Manchester West Delaware 72-47

  • 0

It was a tough night for Manchester West Delaware which was overmatched by Solon in this 72-47 verdict.

The last time Solon and Manchester West Delaware played in a 55-49 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News