Solon soars over Manchester West Delaware 72-47

It was a tough night for Manchester West Delaware which was overmatched by Solon in this 72-47 verdict.
The last time Solon and Manchester West Delaware played in a 55-49 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on January 6 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.