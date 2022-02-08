Solon pockets narrow victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 55-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Solon to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 55-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against West Branch and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Anamosa on January 31 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
