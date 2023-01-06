Solon outlasts Van Horne Benton 55-41

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Solon will take its 55-41 victory over Van Horne Benton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 6.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Spartans.

Van Horne Benton enjoyed a 25-23 lead over Solon to start the final quarter.

The Spartans put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 32-16 edge in the final quarter.

