 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon outlasts Van Horne Benton 55-41

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Solon will take its 55-41 victory over Van Horne Benton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 6.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Spartans.

Van Horne Benton enjoyed a 25-23 lead over Solon to start the final quarter.

The Spartans put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 32-16 edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News