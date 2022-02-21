 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon knocks out victory on Center Point CPU 42-32

No quarter was granted as Solon blunted Center Point CPU's plans 42-32 on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at the intermission.

The Spartans' power showed as they carried a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Center Point CPU turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Solon put the game on ice.

In recent action on February 17, Solon faced off against Washington and Center Point CPU took on Solon on February 15 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

