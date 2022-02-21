Solon knocks out victory on Center Point CPU 42-32

No quarter was granted as Solon blunted Center Point CPU's plans 42-32 on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Solon made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at the intermission.
The Spartans' power showed as they carried a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
Center Point CPU turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Solon put the game on ice.
