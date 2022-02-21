Solon knocks out victory on Center Point CPU 42-32

No quarter was granted as Solon blunted Center Point CPU's plans 42-32 on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Solon made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to a 20-8 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at the intermission.

The Spartans' power showed as they carried a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Center Point CPU turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Solon put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.