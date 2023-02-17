Solon earned its community's accolades after an 81-53 win over Washington on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Solon and Washington squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Washington High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Solon faced off against Williamsburg . Click here for a recap. Washington took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Feb. 4 at Washington High School. For results, click here.

