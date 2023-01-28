 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon delivers smashing punch to stump Iowa City Regina 75-44

  • 0

Solon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Iowa City Regina 75-44 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Solon and Iowa City Regina squared off with December 16, 2021 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Durant and Solon took on Alleman North Polk on January 21 at Solon High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News