Solon delivers smashing punch to stump Iowa City Regina 75-44

Solon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Iowa City Regina 75-44 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Solon and Iowa City Regina squared off with December 16, 2021 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Durant and Solon took on Alleman North Polk on January 21 at Solon High School. For results, click here.
