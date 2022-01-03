Six storylines to watch for in January as the second half of prep sports gets underway

Welcome to 2022 and welcome to the second half of the winter prep sports seasons.

From here on out, it will be a grind.

January will give us the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in just under three weeks at the Xtream Arena in Coralville plus some key regular season basketball games, wrestling meets and other important events in bowling and swimming.

The first month of the new year sets the tone for what February and March will look like for teams and individuals prepping for the state meet.

There are no doubt going to be some intriguing storylines as we hit the ground running this week and month. Here are six worth keeping an eye on.

Forest City, West Hancock girls get their crack at the best

The Indians and Eagles each will make the bus ride over to Algona to face the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears, ranked second in Class 1A and the last unbeaten in the Top of Iowa West.

Class 3A No. 15 Forest City, ranked for the first time in four years, will tussle with Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday and 2A No. 8 West Hancock gets the Golden Bears on Friday.

Shae Dillavou has been the engine of the Indians offense through the first half of the season, but she has been far from alone. They have gotten contributions from a bevy of underclassmen, paced by freshman Colette Loges and sophomore Jaden Jerome.

Karly Lambert has turned into the sixth man and has provided a necessary spark off the bench. The junior had 17 points in Forest City's win over West Hancock in late December.

One thing that hasn't gone too smoothly yet has been the assist-to-turnover ratio. Only Dillavou has more assists than turnovers and Emma Anderson has a 1:1 ratio.

West Hancock went into the holiday break feeling the sting of the setback to Forest City. It was the Eagles' first loss in the conference and just the second time in five years they fell to their rivals. The Indians have won the last two meetings.

Friday's matchup with the Golden Bears would be West Hancock's next chance to garner a signature win. It dropped a 23-point decision to 3A No. 4 Estherville-Lincoln Central. It has played three games against teams with a winning record this season, going 1-2.

The Eagles' success has been two-pronged from sophomore Mallory Leerar and senior Kennedy Kelly. Those two have averaged double figures on over 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

What West Hancock is still searching for is a third option. Some have stepped up.

Shelby Goepel has shown flashes in two games by scoring in double figures. Kamryn Eckels had a 16-point showing in the victory over Newman Catholic last month. Scout Johanson has averaged seven points and five boards per game.

Kittelson's expected return into the Osage lineup

Brent Jennings stated in the preseason that Crestwood transfer Anders Kittelson would likely get into the Green Devils starting lineup after Christmas. That time has come and now, it is a waiting game.

Kittelson has the firepower to rack up bonus point wins for Class 2A No. 2 Osage. He was the runner-up at last seasons state meet at 113 pounds and is expected to be at 132 pounds this week.

"He drilled for a couple weeks prior to Christmas," Jennings, the Green Devils head coach said. "When we came back, he's hit it full bore. He looks real good."

With Kittelson's return, it creates a run of weights where Osage has been formidable this season.

Tucker Stangel has been dynamite at 126, losing just once; Chase Thomas (145) has lost to a pair of 3A opponents and an out-of-state foe, but has yet to drop a match against a 2A grappler; Nicholas Fox (160) has just one loss on the year.

Oh, and Max Gast at 152 has held his own this season with double digit wins and five losses.

Which weight best suits Francis?

West Hancock's Mathew Francis wrestled all but one of his matches at 220 pounds in the first half of the season, and the one outlier was a forfeit win at 285.

He is listed at 195 on the Eagles roster on Trackwrestling, but he has yet to wrestle at that weight. He was wanting to wait until after Christmas to make a decision on which weight he'll be at for the second half.

Ranked No. 1 by IAwrestle at 220, Francis will get his fair share of chances at either weight in the second half. The biggest would be Don Bosco's tandem of Carson Tenold (195) or Jared Thiry (220).

Whatever weight Francis wrestles in the first quadrangular of January versus Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield and North Butler will be telling on what direction he'll be at for sectionals and districts.

Mason City girls bowling on a roll

Since a season opening loss to Waukee, Mason City has reeled off three consecutive wins, all by more than 300 pins.

Mason City doesn't have one of the best bowlers in the state in terms of single game highs, but it does have plenty of depth and enough firepower to win.

Seniors Hailee Wendel and Lainna Duncan have each bowled five series and recorded single game-highs of over 200. Five bowlers have had high series north of 350, led by senior Madelynn Muller's 374.

The second half of the season will be difficult.

Mason City will face Des Moines Lincoln and Johnston, two teams with winning records, in the span of 10 days. The Railsplitters beat Waukee earlier in the season.

Top of Iowa East boys race could be decided on Jan. 11

When Class 1A No. 9 Newman Catholic and Osage tangle in Mitchell County next week, it will be for one side to gain control of the conference race or the other to make it interesting.

The Knights handled the Green Devils in the season opener on Nov. 30, 72-51. The former lost the rebounding battle by six, but forced 21 turnovers and made 14-of-18 free throws while also shooting 10 percentage points higher than the latter.

Things have changed for Osage since then. It has won four in a row and they have an established big three in Max Knudsen, Tyler Oberfoell and Nathan Havel. Five of the Green Devils' six wins have come against teams with a winning record.

Newman Catholic has an all-round lineup and the combinations are lethal. It has two posts over 6-foot that have combined for 96 rebounds. It has one of the best passers in 1A in Max Burt to combine with James Jennings' ability to create his own shot.

Add in length and three-point shooting from Tim Castle, Elijah Brinkley and Bennet Suntken and while the Knights go only seven deep, it is an impactful seven.

Mason City swimming tenure in John Adams closing

A long chapter in the history of Mason City's swimming program will officially come to a close.

On Jan. 20, Mason City will swim in the John Adams Middle School Pool for the final times as construction on the new aquatic center continues and will be ready for the fall of 2022 girls season.

Ankeny will come to town on that Thursday in a couple of weeks. Mason City has all three of its relays in the top-40 best times in the state.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

