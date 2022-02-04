Sheffield West Fork turns out the lights on Nashua-Plainfield 77-40

Nashua-Plainfield had no answers as Sheffield West Fork roared to a 77-40 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Sheffield West Fork's offense struck to a 42-10 lead over Nashua-Plainfield at the half.
In recent action on January 28, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 21 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
