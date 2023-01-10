Sheffield West Fork survives close clash with Iowa Falls-Alden 67-59

Sheffield West Fork edged Iowa Falls-Alden 67-59 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 3, Sheffield West Fork squared off with Greene North Butler in a basketball game. For more, click here.
