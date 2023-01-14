Sheffield West Fork squeezes past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 59-54

Sheffield West Fork eventually plied victory away from Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 59-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 14.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 6, Sheffield West Fork squared off with Nashua-Plainfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.