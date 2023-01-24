Sheffield West Fork squeaks past Manly Central Springs in tight tilt 71-62

Sheffield West Fork weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 71-62 victory against Manly Central Springs at Sheffield West Fork High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School.
